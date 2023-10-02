Chief of staff to N.B. Opposition leader quits ahead of possible snap election call

The chief of staff to New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has resigned as speculation rises about an early election call.

A statement from the official Opposition says Alaina Lockhart's last day was Friday.

The statement says Lockhart's family beer business -- Sussex Ale Works -- is booming and needs her full-time attention.

Holt's office did not reply when asked how the resignation is affecting the party's preparations for a possible early election.

Premier Blaine Higgs said last week he is worried that political drama could overshadow the work of elected officials when the legislature reopens Oct. 17, stoking rumours he is ready to call a snap election.

Holt says Lockhart, who was a Liberal member of Parliament for Fundy Royal from 2015-19, was one of the first people she hired after winning the party's leadership race in August 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

