Chief of staff to N.B. Opposition leader quits ahead of possible snap election call
The chief of staff to New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has resigned as speculation rises about an early election call.
A statement from the official Opposition says Alaina Lockhart's last day was Friday.
The statement says Lockhart's family beer business -- Sussex Ale Works -- is booming and needs her full-time attention.
Holt's office did not reply when asked how the resignation is affecting the party's preparations for a possible early election.
Premier Blaine Higgs said last week he is worried that political drama could overshadow the work of elected officials when the legislature reopens Oct. 17, stoking rumours he is ready to call a snap election.
Holt says Lockhart, who was a Liberal member of Parliament for Fundy Royal from 2015-19, was one of the first people she hired after winning the party's leadership race in August 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-WaterlooKitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Retirement homes seeking volunteers to serve as companions for residentsFor some seniors living in retirement homes, their only companion — outside of staff — can be volunteers who visit them one or two hours a day.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trialAt the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemicNationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
-
City councillors raise questions over proposed renovation plan for Budweiser GardensLondon City Coun. Sam Trosow had roughly 30 questions regarding the proposed $33.3 million Budweiser Gardens expansion and renovation.
-
More than $1M allegedly solicited from Ontario businesses in decade-long scam involving fake magazineA 58-year-old Oakville man accused of operating a fraudulent magazine for more than a decade allegedly solicited more than $1 million in just over a decade, often by placing cold calls to local businesses throughout Ontario.
-
Moose Jaw apartment building evacuated due to safety risksResidents of a Moose Jaw apartment building were cleared out in an emergency evacuation due to multiple safety risks, according to the city.