Chief of Woolwich Fire Department retiring after 42 years
The fire chief in Woolwich Township is retiring after more than four decades on the job.
Chief Dale Martin tweeted about his retirement on Saturday.
“I would like to thank all the fire fighters and all my colleagues that made my time memorable,” his tweet read in part.
After 42 years with Woolwich Fire I have decided I have 5 real good reasons to retire shown below. August 31 will be my last day as Fire Chief and I would like to thank all the fire fighters and all my colleagues that made my time memorable. pic.twitter.com/9tIKDpzaXZ— Dale Martin (@100dale) August 28, 2021
Officials with the Township of Woolwich said in a tweet they will miss Martin as their fire chief.
“Enjoy your retirement,” the tweet said.
We will miss you as our Chief! But we know for certain, those 5 good reasons will be keeping you very busy! Enjoy your retirement! #WoolwichProud https://t.co/2lKQl9ViSB— Township of Woolwich (@Woolwichupdates) August 28, 2021
Martin’s last day will be Aug. 31.
