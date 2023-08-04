Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River

The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new link connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced the new multi-use pathway on the old Prince of Wales Bridge opened to the public on Friday.

"It's an interprovincial link; it goes all the way to Gatineau," Sutcliffe said in a statement.

"We've been working on this for a long time. It's a former rail bridge, of course, and it will connect the Trillium Bridge to Gatineau. Your chance to use this new recreational bridge will start today."

Sutcliffe said an official opening ceremony will be held in September.

The new pedestrian bridge was originally scheduled to open last fall, but construction on the bridge was delayed due to labour shortages and supply chain issues.

The city says there is still ongoing work on the pier and the substructure of the bridge.

"Our dedicated team of engineers has given their approval to open the multi-use pathway. While using the bridge, please be mindful of the construction areas, and kindly follow all signs to ensure your safety," the city said in a statement.

The bridge just west of downtown Ottawa, built in 1880 as a railway link, hasn’t been in service since 2001. The city bought it from Canadian Pacific Railway in 2005.

The $22.6 million project included construction of a new timber deck on top of the existing rail track ties, installation of steel cable railing system, new lighting through the pathway corridor and new park benches. The federal government committed $8.6 million to the project.

Council voted in 2021 to rename the Prince of Wales Bridge the Chief William Commanda Bridge, after the Algonquin elder and spiritual leader. Commanda was chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation from 1951 to 1970 and was a strong supporter of environmental stewardship. He was awarded the Order of Canada in 2008.