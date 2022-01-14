Child, 10, in critical condition in the Sault following crash; driver charged with impaired

A 10-year-old passenger is in hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Huron Shores, east of Thessalon.

Ontario Provincial Police said the 37-year-old driver has been charged with several offences, including impaired driving.

In a news release Friday, East Algoma OPP said they were called at 4:20 p.m. regarding the crash.

"Investigation determined a westbound car failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 17 near Station Road," police said.

"The vehicle left the roadway, entered the north ditch, and rolled numerous times. A 10-year-old, rear-seated passenger was ejected from the car and was transported to Sault Area Hospital in critical condition."

A passenger in the front seat was taken to Thessalon Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is now charged with seven offences, including impaired driving, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, not ensuring a passenger under the age of 16 was wearing a seatbelt and breach of recognizance.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice video bail in Blind River on Friday and was remanded into custody.

The OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team and the OPP technical collision investigators are continuing the investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.