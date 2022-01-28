Child, 5, dies following Winnipeg house fire

A five-year-old is dead following a Thursday morning house fire in Winnipeg’s St. Matthews area.

The fire, which began around 5:50 a.m., took place at a home in the 300 block of Simcoe Street. Crews had it under control by 6:23 a.m. According to the City of Winnipeg, there were several people inside the home at the time of the fire, including five kids ranging in age from less than a year to early teens.

Nine people were taken to the hospital – four adults in unstable condition, four children in stable condition, and one child in critical condition.

On Friday afternoon, the five-year-old child who was in critical condition died from their injuries.

Everyone else taken to the hospital is in stable condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are investigating the incident.

At this point, they do not believe the fire was suspicious in nature.