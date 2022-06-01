Child abduction reported in Strathmore, Alta.

Strathmore RCMP is investigating a reported child abduction in the southern Alberta town.

Police said in a release the female child has been found and is now safe.

The girl was walking home from her school bus drop-off about 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said, when she was approached by two males in a white pickup truck.

"The youth was reportedly forced into the truck and brought to a residence," read a release.

"The victim was able to get away and run to safety."

RCMP said the girl was found by a family member about 5:30 p.m., who then called police. The girl was taken to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.

Police are investigating the incident "as a priority," however investigators "do not have a clear description of the suspect(s) or the vehicle."

"I fully appreciate this incident may be both unsettling and disturbing. Our detachment has increased patrols and visibility in our communities," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.

"Our priority is to ensure public safety and to conduct a thorough investigation. We are also taking steps to support the victim in this matter."

Strathmore is about 53 kilometres east of Calgary.

With files from CTV Calgary's Stephanie Thomas