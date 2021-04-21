Child at city of Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19

The preschool program at a city of Ottawa run child care centre will be closed for at least two weeks after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department general manager Donna Gray said the city received confirmation on Wednesday that a child at the Foster Farm Child Care Centre had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The child's last day at the centre was April 16 and they tested positive on April 19.

"In consultation with Ottawa Public Health (OPH), it has been determined that the preschool program at Foster Farm Child Care Centre will be closing for a period of at least 14 days," said Gray.

"There has been no COVID-19 transmission within the Centre identified thus far."