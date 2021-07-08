Child care announcement: Prime minister, B.C.'s premier to give update in Coquitlam

An announcement on child care is coming in B.C. Thursday from the province's premier and the prime minister.

Justin Trudeau will make the announcement alongside Premier John Horgan in Coquitlam.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 10 a.m.

Few details were provided on what they'll announce, but they'll be joined by multiple cabinet ministers and the local member of Parliament.

It's unclear if the announcement will be specifically for Coquitlam or more broadly for B.C.

Trudeau's visit to the West Coast comes amid speculation of a possible call for a federal election.

The prime minister will have multiple other meetings Thursday, including another with the premier and a meeting with the mayor of Lytton, which was recently destroyed in a fire.