Child-care fees to drop another 25 per cent for Nova Scotia families by 2023

Families in Nova Scotia will soon be paying less for child care as part of the province's efforts to reduce fees and improve access to affordable child care.

Thanks to a contribution of $76 million through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the province says most families will see a decrease in fees beginning Dec. 31. This follows a previous 25 per cent reduction in the spring.

On average, the province says fees will be 50 per cent lower than in 2019 for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

"This is an incredibly important milestone on our journey to achieve more affordable and accessible child care for families," said Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan, in a news release Monday.

"We know that for many families, especially those with multiple children, child care is their single biggest monthly expense. Now more than ever, families need child care that is affordable and available when and where they need it. That is why we are transforming child care in Nova Scotia and providing greater financial stability for families."

According to the province, the reduction will mean families with an infant in licensed child care will pay $23 less per day, which will save up to about $500 a month and $6,000 a year.

About 3,000 families who use Nova Scotia's Child Care Subsidy Program will also see their fees reduced to zero.

"Today's announcement is a key step toward making regulated child care more affordable for families in Nova Scotia. Together with our partners in the provinces and territories, we will continue to work toward a better future for children, and families, across Canada," said Karina Gould, the federal minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement aims to achieve $10-a-day child care, on average, for families by March 31, 2026.

Monday's funding announcement is in addition to the early childhood educator wage package recently announced, which increased wages by up to 43 per cent, at a cost of about $100 million annually.