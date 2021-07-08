Child care in B.C.: Average fees to be cut in half by end of next year, prime minister announces

A new agreement between the federal government and B.C. will cut average child care fees in half by the end of next year, the prime minister announced Thursday.

Through a nation-wide program and "historic investments," more efforts will be taken towards $10-per-day child care over the next five years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The agreement between the two governments will move towards an average of $10-a-day child care for all regulated spaces for kids under the age of six in the next five years.

As well, 30,000 new government-regulated spaces will be opened, Trudeau said from a news conference in Coquitlam.

"One thing we all know is that child care is not a luxury for families. It is simply a necessity," Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said at the announcement Thursday.

Trudeau's visit to the West Coast comes amid speculation of a possible call for a federal election.

The prime minister will have multiple other meetings Thursday, including another with the premier and a meeting with the mayor of Lytton, which was recently destroyed in a fire.

