Child-care operating grants, wages to increase April 1 in New Brunswick

Early learning child-care centres and homes in New Brunswick are set to receive an increase in operating grants to help offset the low-policy fee for families.

As part of the Canada-New Brunswick Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the provincial and federal governments will spend a combined $20.8 million to help improve access to child care.

The increased spending will see operating grants rise to $15 a day per child, with grants for preschool spaces set to go up to $3 a day.

Out-of-pocket fees paid by families, which were reduced by an average of 50 per cent in June 2022, are not impacted by the increase.

Beginning April 1, the market fee threshold will also increase by eight per cent to reflect the high rate of inflation in 2022.

Early childhood educators will also see a wage increase on April 1 to the tune of $1 per hour.

“Inflation has had a significant impact on the sustainability of operations, particularly those who are part of the designation program and are required to maintain reduced parent fees,” said Education Minister Bill Hogan in a Tuesday news release.

“This increase recognizes those challenges and provides operators with funding they need to keep pace with operational realities.”