Child care safety: 50 experts and organizations send letter to premier Ford including Sudbury Daycare

The Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care has sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford calling on him to take immediate and concrete action to support the safety and viability of licensed child care programs in the province. It has the backing of more than 50 experts and organizations including Discovery Early Learning & Care in Sudbury.

“This call to action is for our government to really step up and recognize the essential work that we do every single day. We need to think about decent work and wages and the safety of the children, families and our staff its definitely a priority,” Tracy Saarikoski, Discovery Early Learning & Care Executive Director.

She says despite the government providing unfitted N95 masks and rapid tests for families recently it just isn’t enough.

“We don’t know if we are getting more rapid tests. Right now, we had to take the boxes that came in lets say amounts of 25 tests in a box and divvy those up and put them in little baggies so administration and time for us to do all of that and then we dispense them but if you’re in a family those kits may be gone you know sometimes in a family somebody is presenting a few days later well you don’t have a rapid test to confirm," she said.



"Its all of this assuming that you have covid based on symptoms so we’re asking that PCR testing come back for all families and children and our teams. Its super important. It takes away that doubt it also takes away the time period that if I’m negative with a PCR test I could go back in one or two days instead of this isolation period for five.”

Colin Furness is an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto. He says he’s proud to be a signatory on this letter. He says while young children didn’t get covid as much in the first couple of waves in the pandemic omnicron is behaving more like a respiratory virus. He says this means that for those to young to be vaccinated this is a very risky situation.

“Right now the age group zero to four is the fastest growing age group in terms of hospitalization it is unprecedented no prior wave was anything like this and we seem to be applying logic from a year ago two years ago that we don’t need to worry about the kids well we do,” says Furness.

In the letter the Coalition says chid care programs need:

Enough Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) for all children, families, ECEs, child care providers and staff in their child care programs

Adequate and ongoing supplies of high quality N95 masks, other necessary PPE; and

Enough HEPA filters to ensure one per classroom and common area in each of Ontario’s 5000+ child care programs.

“I think if we’ve got it we need to take care of our young ones first. So we need to have a guaranteed supply of N95 masks of rapid tests and we should ideally be increasing heppa filtration in daycares as well," says Furness.

"We can’t do too much. We can not do too much to protect our youngest children and so we need all of those things and I would put rapid tests at the top in terms of greatest need.”

In addition to these health and safety concerns officials say Ontario must ensure long-term viability in the sector by signing the federal onto the federal child care plan.

“That plan would provide Ontario more than 10.2 billion dollars in child care funding which could make such a difference for families and also for programs, early childhood educators and our communities so the Ontario government should sign on as soon as possible,” says Carolyn Ferns, Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care Public Policy Coordinator.

Ferns says she met with the Ministry of Education this past week and was told that while the Ministry has flagged the concern but that ultimately the issue surrounding PCR testing is a decision that the ministry of health and the chief medical officer of health could always review and she says she hopes this is something that can be changed.

As for proper PPE and filtration, Ferns says the government has said supplies are on the way to centres, but she says most have only received enough masks for a week at best.

The government has promised 5 thousand hepafilters to child care centres across the province. She says that will only allow for each centre to get one when she says there is a need for many more than that.