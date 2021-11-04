Child care staff help kids exit through broken window after moose comes crashing into Saskatoon school

A moose crashing through a window led to some scary moments at a Saskatoon school Thursday morrning.

A photo circulating on social media shows the moose standing inside a shared community room between Sylvia Fedoruk and St. Nicholas schools.

Parents told CTV News that some children had to exit through the broken window after the moose broke through.

The children were taking part in a before-school program operated by city's Boys and Girls Club.

According to BGC Saskatoon, there were 15 kids and two staff members inside the room when the moose smashed through the window.

A teacher who works at the school took to social media following the incident, calling it "one of the scariest situations."

Darcy Warrington, who teaches at Sylvia Fedoruk school, applauded the actions of a BGC Saskatoon employee.

"I saw a woman show incredible courage to save children," Warrington said on Twitter.

"She removed children from a classroom that had a moose suddenly inside of it. Then ensured every other nearby child was safe," Warrington said.

"I'm unsure how Charity removed all of the children that were in there but she did so without so much as a few minor scratches on the children requiring Band-Aids," he said.

"There may be more people to thank but she will probably remain the bravest person I’ve ever met."

Warrington said most children at the school were in the gymnasium at the time of the incident. He said the school initiated its lockdown protocol to keep kids safe until the moose was removed.

Leigh-Ann McLeam, BGC Saskatoon's director of children and youth programs, said the kids attending the before-school program were lined up to leave when moose busted through the glass.

"They were on the opposite end of the room and I think that's the reason why this was a good outcome, McLeam told CTV News.

"And our staff worked very quickly to get the children out safely with the help of the school staff as well," she said.

The moose was blocking the door, forcing the kids to leave another way, according to McLeam.

"They did help those kids through the window, because they couldn't get through the door," McLeam said.

Ashley Young, a parent, was dropping off her two kids at the school as the unpredictable situation was unfolding.

"As we came across the front entrance my youngest yells 'mom, there's a moose in the school' and of course, I didn't believe him," Young said.

"(There's) concern, just not knowing if there was kids in there or how it got in."

MOOSE INJURED

Ministry of Environment conservation officers tranquilized and removed the moose from the school.

Steve Dobko, a conservation officer on scene, said sightings of the moose were reported in the area as early as 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dobko said it's not uncommon for a moose to venture into the city and usually the animals pass through the city without incident.

He told CTV News the moose had "substantial injuries" from crashing through the window.

Dobko said it's believed an interaction between the moose and "some pets or dogs" startled the moose and sent it running through the neighbourhood before it ended up at the school.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. and officers helped make sure everyone inside was safe.

SPS said no injuries are believed to have occurred.

In a emailed statement sent to CTV News Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Environment said the moose had safely been released outside the city.

