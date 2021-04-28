Child care workers now eligible for vaccine across Middlesex-London

Starting Thursday, licensed daycare workers in Middlesex-London are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to new provincial guidelines, child care workers who are 18 and older and meet the following requirements can book their shot:

Licensees, employees and students on an educational placement who interact directly with children in licensed child care centres and in authorized recreation and skill building programs.

Licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of a home child care agency and students on an educational placement who interact directly with children in a licensed home child care setting.

Those working in unlicensed child care settings won't qualify until the province allows.

The booking process will open Thursday at 8 a.m. by clicking here.

Each person booking an appointment will need a username and password from their employer.

Qualified workers can also call 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday to book.