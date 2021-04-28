Child care workers now eligible for vaccine across Middlesex-London
Starting Thursday, licensed daycare workers in Middlesex-London are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to new provincial guidelines, child care workers who are 18 and older and meet the following requirements can book their shot:
- Licensees, employees and students on an educational placement who interact directly with children in licensed child care centres and in authorized recreation and skill building programs.
- Licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of a home child care agency and students on an educational placement who interact directly with children in a licensed home child care setting.
Those working in unlicensed child care settings won't qualify until the province allows.
The booking process will open Thursday at 8 a.m. by clicking here.
Each person booking an appointment will need a username and password from their employer.
Qualified workers can also call 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday to book.