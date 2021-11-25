Child COVID-19 vaccine clinics ramping up in Ontario on Thursday
COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 are ramping up in Ontario today.
The City of Toronto's pediatric vaccine campaign is picking up in earnest today with kid-friendly clinics and others happening in schools and communities.
Public health in Windsor, Ont., says it is also taking appointments for young kids today, and the city's police force has said it will be on-site for planned protests at the sites.
A clinic in Hamilton is offering shots today for Indigenous people and their household members above the age of five.
Parent or guardian consent is required for kids to get the shots.
Other health units are offering the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech shots on designated days this weekend and in the coming weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.
