Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police

A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Police say they responded to an “unknown trouble” call at an apartment in the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent, just west of Kennedy Road, at about 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers located a female youth with injuries. Police said they attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene

Another youth was found injured at the scene, and has since been released from hospital and arrested, they said.

Police have not released any further information about the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, however, the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is taking carriage of the investigation. Investigators said they also cannot specify the relationship between the girl and the youth in custody.