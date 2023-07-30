Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground

A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for BC Parks provided few details but did confirm the "tragic incident" happened at a campground at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday.

"A child was injured by a fallen tree and taken to hospital where they have since succumbed to their injuries," an emailed statement says, adding "our hearts go out to the family and friends."

According to the online portal for provincial parks, the campground remains open and there are no advisories in effect related to this incident.

On Monday, Environment Minister George Heyman issued a statement acknowledging the fatal incident.

"On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child's family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time," he wrote.

CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for more information and this story will be updated if a response is received.