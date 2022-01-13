Child dies following two-vehicle crash in Galloway, N.B.
A six-year-old child from Elsipogtog First Nation has died following a crash in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
At about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on Route 134 in Galloway.
“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the SUV travelling northbound lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with the pickup truck travelling southbound,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.
A 27-year-old woman, who was the driver of the SUV, and a six-year-old child, who was also in the vehicle, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the child later died as a result of their injuries.
According to police, a 60-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, was also transported to hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
