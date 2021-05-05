Child, dog struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Richmond; witnesses sought

Police are asking witnesses to come forward in a hit-and-run case in Metro Vancouver.

Mounties said a 10-year-old boy and his dog were struck by a vehicle in late April in Richmond, B.C.

They were struck at around 6:30 p.m. on April 23, at the intersection of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive.

The boy's injuries were described as minor, and the dog was not hurt, police said in a news release weeks later.

The driver did not stay at the scene, and no vehicle description is available, the RCMP said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam video captured in the area is asked to contact the RCMP detachment.