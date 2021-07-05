Child drowns north of Winnipeg Sunday evening

Several emergency crews were dispatched north of Winnipeg Sunday evening after a child was reported to be missing in the water.

The Clandeboye Fire Department was called for a water rescue just after 5 p.m. at the gravel pits on Taylor Road just north of Petersfield.

Fire Chief Ed Paskaruk said as soon as they received the page, multiple crews were alerted. A Zodiac boat was deployed to help in the search, and firefighters were doing foot searches in the water and using poles to check the bottom as some areas were too deep to walk.

Paskaruk said the Matlock Fire Department assisted, along with the HEART Team, and several RCMP crews. STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

He said at one point a firefighter went home and got fishing sonar equipment, which ultimately resulted in the 4-year-old boy’s discovery. His body was recovered around 7:30 p.m.

It’s not believed the family was from the area.