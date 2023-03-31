Child exploitation charges laid after month-long investigation

A Kitchener man is facing 17 charges after a joint investigation by police in London, Toronto and Waterloo.

The investigation started in February and police allege a suspect, 55-year-old Phillip Sallewsky of Kitchener, communicated online with people he believed to be teenaged girls.

Aware of the victim’s ages, sent sexually explicit messages and images, according to police.

The suspect allegedly used an online website, as well as Snapchat to communicate with the victims, under the usernames Sam and Chuck.

On Thursday, police say the suspect arranged to meet one of the teenaged girls and was then arrested in Burlington — he was transported to London in relation to the charges.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, a message went out to parents and guardians of students attending Northlake Woods Public School in Waterloo about an incident concerning a "school administrator."

The message, which was obtained by CTV News Kitchener, said on Thursday the London Police Service arrested a Northlake Woods Public School administrator. The message did not say the name of the administrator.

According to the WRDSB (Waterloo Region District School Board) staff list, a man named Phillip Sallewsky is the principal of Northlake Woods Public School.

A Kitchener man faces the following charges:

Five counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication;

Two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age;

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference with person under 16 years of age;

Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication;

Three counts of transmit sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age;

Luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication;

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography;

Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography; and

Unlawfully possess child pornography.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case or who may also be a victim, is encouraged to contact their local police service.

— With files from CTV News Kitchener's Daniel Caudle