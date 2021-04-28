Child exploitation report results in charges for Windsor man: Windsor police

Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man who was “in a position of trust and authority” over children for allegedly agreeing to meet a child for sexual purposes.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is continuing the investigation after police responded Saturday to a report of a child exploitation/internet luring call.

Police say the man was communicating with and agreed to meet a child who the suspect knew was under the age of 16, for the “purpose of committing a sexual related offence against the child.”

It was also reported the suspect sent a sexually explicit image during the interactions with the child, police say.

Windsor man Ryan Turgeon, 36, is facing charges of communicating with a person believed to be under the age of sixteen years for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under the age of 16.

“In the interest of public safety, the Windsor Police Service would like to notify the public that the offender was in a position of trust and authority, in relation to persons under the age of 18 years, within the community at the time of the offences,” a WPS news release says.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service - ICE Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com