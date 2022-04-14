Child-friendly map of Lethbridge available Saturday

Are you looking for an adventure? Lethbridge Plays is releasing a new map for children that has plenty of opportunities to find new places.

The map features locations around the city offering fun things to find, activities, and new places to discover. It was created with help from families, volunteers, and Lethbridge Plays staff.

“More than 50 adults and kids contributed ideas for the Kid’s Map of Lethbridge. Highlighting favourite locations and activities was such a fun project to bring together.” said Coreen Putman, Helen Schuler Nature Centre manager and Lethbridge Plays co-chair.

Maps will be available starting April 16 — just in time for the Easter long weekend and spring break.

“Families can use the new map to explore locations while the kids are out of school,” reads a Lethbridge Plays media release.

A city-wide treasure hunt will also provide chances to win play activity packs and prizes.

“Five locations on the Kid’s Map of Lethbridge are special sites, with unique opportunities for prizes," read a release.

"These select locations will have a ‘First Finder’ prize as well as an opportunity for every Finder to enter to win a play prize."

The event is launching Saturday and runs until April 22.

Maps can be found at several locations around Lethbridge.