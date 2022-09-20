Child hit by car in Kitchener

Regional police are investigating an incident involving a child getting hit by a car while riding their bike in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of Lorne Avenue and Gottscheer Court.

Police say a child riding their bike was hit by a car and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not say if a driver was charged in the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.