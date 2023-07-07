iHeartRadio

Child hit by SUV in north Edmonton


A child was hit by an SUV in north Edmonton on July 7, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

A child suffered minor injuries after being hit by an SUV in north Edmonton on Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service says the crash happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of 94 Street and 137 Avenue.

The child was reportedly in a marked crosswalk when the collision happened.

The driver of the SUV has been issued violations, a police spokesperson said. 

