Child hit by truck in northeast Calgary

A child was rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck Thursday evening in northeast Calgary.

They were struck in the 100 block of Cornerbrook Gate N.E., and rushed to hospital in what EMS said was potentially life-threatening condition.

Police have not released the age or gender of the child.

A child’s scooter could be seen laying on a patch of grass off to the side of the road.

Police say they are speaking to the many witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.