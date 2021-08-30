Child hit by truck on Ottawa Street North: WRPS

A child has been hospitalized after police say they were hit by a truck on Ottawa Street North in Kitchener on Monday.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to the area of Ottawa Street North near Hwy. 7/8 around 10:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision.

According to a release, a vehicle was turning eastbound from the highway onto Ottawa Street North and struck a young child on a bicycle.

Police said the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The child was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for the investigation but reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Monday afternoon, investigators could be seen examining a small bicycle lying on the ground on Nottingham Avenue. The area was also surrounded by police tape.

"It's just upsetting to see this happen," said area resident Paul Mills. "I've lived here for about seven years and nothing like this ever happens."

"It's devastating," said Linda Cybalski, who lives nearby. "I feel for the parents but it's not surprising, the traffic is crazy here and I do put in reports and I ask that the police come and patrol."

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

