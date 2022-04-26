Child hit by unlicensed driver near Sudbury playground

Sudbury police say they have charged a 26-year-old man after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a Minnow Lake playground Monday night.

It happened in the northbound lane of Second Avenue by Adamsdale Playground, between Camelot Drive and Kenwood Street, around 7:20 p.m. April 25, Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release.

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver has been charged for not having a licence.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with dashcam or video surveillance footage to contact them at 705-675-9171 extension 241.

"Greater Sudbury Police would also like to remind pedestrians to utilize marked crosswalks when crossing roadways," police said.