Child hospitalized after house fire in NE Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A child was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a house fire in northeast Edmonton.
Emergency crews arrived at the home at 66 Street and 132 Avenue at 4:38 p.m. on Monday.
A mother and three children made it out safely.
A five-year-old boy was rescued from the home by firefighters. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The fire was declared under control shortly before 5 p.m.
