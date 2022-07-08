Child hurried onto Toronto subway train was not abducted: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
Toronto police say an incident originally reported to them as an abduction aboard a subway train was just a misunderstanding.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson say officers were called after a man was seen taking a child in a stroller onto the subway at Victoria Park Station before 5 p.m.
The TTC said it halted trains between Kennedy and McCowan stations were closed until 5:49 p.m. due to a “security incident.”
The man and child were last seen heading eastbound on the subway toward Kennedy Station.
Officers later met up with the man and the child, Hopkinson said.
Neither party was injured.
A staff sergeant with TPS 41 Division later told CP24 there was no abduction, and the matter was a misunderstanding "between two separate parties."
-
Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest tonightCountry star Luke Combs will take the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight for a sold-out show.
-
New Indian restaurant bringing some spice to Renfrew food sceneA couple has opened a new Indian restaurant on Burnstown Road in Renfrew, taking over an industrial kitchen from the previous local eatery.
-
Orillia Farmer's Market adds additional Friday stopsAvid market-goers were gifted a treat Friday as the Farmers' Market in the Sunshine City introduced a new limited time offering on Friday night.
-
'Sextortion' warning issued by Fort Saskatchewan RCMPPolice in Fort Saskatchewan are reminding Albertans about a damaging trend on the rise that uses social media to extort nude photos.
-
Environment Canada investigating Sundre tornado as cleanup continuesThursday's tornado south east of Sundre left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees but no injuries.
-
Pet therapy dog brings smiles to Sudbury's vulnerableThe drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury is a place that offers several support services to the vulnerable and homeless population.
-
Play at Sudbury's Italian Festival promises plenty of laughsA play on Saturday at the 50th Societa Caruso Italian Festival is promising to deliver plenty of laughs.
-
Vancouver Island records 1st monkeypox case, health authority says risk 'very low'Health officials on Vancouver Island have confirmed the first local case of monkeypox, and the first case in B.C. outside the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
-