Child hurried onto Toronto subway train was not abducted: police

Toronto police say an incident originally reported to them as an abduction aboard a subway train was just a misunderstanding.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson say officers were called after a man was seen taking a child in a stroller onto the subway at Victoria Park Station before 5 p.m.

The TTC said it halted trains between Kennedy and McCowan stations were closed until 5:49 p.m. due to a “security incident.”

The man and child were last seen heading eastbound on the subway toward Kennedy Station.

Officers later met up with the man and the child, Hopkinson said.

Neither party was injured.

A staff sergeant with TPS 41 Division later told CP24 there was no abduction, and the matter was a misunderstanding "between two separate parties."