iHeartRadio

Child in hospital after being struck by vehicle in northeast


A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in northeast Calgary. (Photo: Keith Macdonald)

A Calgary child is in hospital after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle Saturday in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place around 2:40 p.m. in an alley or driveway off of Livingston Parade N.E.

EMS confirmed the child is being transported to hospital.

There was no word on their condition.

12