Child in Tillsonburg, Ont. sexually assaulted by man he met online: OPP

A 23-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man is facing a dozen charges after an alleged sexual assault of a minor in Tillsonburg.

Police were contacted March 27 by a parent after finding the unknown man with their child.

The police investigation determined the child and man met online and agreed to meet in person.

The accused is charged with numerous offences including sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching on a person under 16 and luring a person under 14 through telecommunication.

The accused will appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.