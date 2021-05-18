Child injured after fall from Brampton window: police
A child has minor injuries after falling from a window in Brampton on Tuesday morning, Peel police say.
It happened near Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent at around 11:30 a.m.
According to police, the child fell from the window of a home and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
The victim's injuries were initially reported as life-threatening but have since been downgraded to non-life threatening, according to police.
Police said the incident was "an unfortunate circumstance and is not criminal in nature."
Emergency responders have cleared the scene.