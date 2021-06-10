Child killed after being hit by car while riding bike in Markham

An 11-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle across a Highway 407 on-ramp in Markham Thursday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the pre-teen child was riding a bike on Warden Avenue near the ramp to Highway 407 eastbound when he was struck.

The collision occurred just after 4 p.m.

The child was rushed to a trauma centre but later died in hospital, police tweeted early Friday morning.

Update: The 11 year old boy has died in hospital. Our deepest condolence and and thoughts are with his family and friends.

The driver remained on scene.

Police are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.