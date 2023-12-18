iHeartRadio

Child killed, another hurt in horse drawn buggy crash


Line 71, west of Perth Road 140, near Milverton on Dec. 19, 2023.

Ontario Provincial Police say one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton on Monday.

The collision happened on Line 71, west of Perth Road 140, around 4 p.m.

OPP said there were two children in the buggy at the time.

One, a 13-year-old, was later pronounced dead in hospital

The other, an 8-year-old, was taken to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The horse was killed in the collision.

Line 71, between Perth Road 140 and Road 146, reopened just before 9 p.m.

