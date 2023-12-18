Child killed, another hurt in horse drawn buggy crash

Ontario Provincial Police say one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton on Monday.

The collision happened on Line 71, west of Perth Road 140, around 4 p.m.

OPP said there were two children in the buggy at the time.

One, a 13-year-old, was later pronounced dead in hospital

The other, an 8-year-old, was taken to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The horse was killed in the collision.

Line 71, between Perth Road 140 and Road 146, reopened just before 9 p.m.