Child killed in head-on crash on B.C. highway

A child has died in a head-on crash on a B.C. highway Thursday.

Mounties said "large utility vehicle" and a passenger vehicle collided shortly afternoon on Highway 97C, near Foley Road.

The child had been in the passenger vehicle, and did not survive. Their age and other identifying factors have not been made public.

In a news release issued about three hours after the crash, police said it was not yet known whether the other people in the vehicles were injured.

B.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, with assistance from the provincial coroners service and others. The cause is still under investigation, but the RCMP there is nothing to suggest any criminality in the crash.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators.