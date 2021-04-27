Child nearly shot while man tried to break into house: Winnipeg police

A child narrowly missed being shot after an intruder fired a shotgun through the front door of an house on Home Street, police say.

At 9 p.m. on Monday, Winnipeg Police received a call for an intruder at a home in the 700 block of the Street. Police allege a man had kicked in the front door of the home, and while inside the porch, fired a shotgun through the front door, narrowly missing a child that was inside at the time.

Police also responded to a second call in the 600 block of Arlington Street, where a man allegedly tried to kick down both the front and back doors of the home. The caller told police the man had come to the home over the past two nights, prompting the residents to block the back door with a 2x4 to prevent access to the home.

Police said officers found a man on Arlington Street near Sargent Avenue, who was allegedly holding a sawed-off shotgun. Police said the man dropped the gun and ran, but officers chased him and used a Taser during the arrest.

Police allege methamphetamine use was an underlying factor in the two incidents.

Stephen Michael Toews, 31, is charged with multiple firearms-related offences, including discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, along with one charge of break and enter.

Toews is in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.