Child not bitten by dog in Sage Hill: City of Calgary

The City of Calgary says no children appear to have been bitten by a dog during a Monday incident in Sage Hill.

It happened in the area of Sage Hill Row and Sage Hill Crescent N.W. just after 5 p.m.

According to city officials, an unleashed dog ran up to a father and his children.

A scratch was found on the toddler’s face, but the City of Calgary says it’s unclear if it was caused by the dog or by the father as he was "frantically trying to remove the child from the situation."

The father was taken to hospital after the incident for "an unrelated cause," according to the City of Calgary.

The dog was returned to its home before bylaw officers arrived.

The dog owner has been charged with two bylaw infractions, including having an animal running at-large and chasing or threatening a person.