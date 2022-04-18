Child pedestrian taken to hospital after parking lot collision in Beverly
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
A two-year-old child was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Edmonton parking lot.
Police say the collision involving the child pedestrian happened around 3:50 p.m., in a Beverly neighbourhood shopping centre parking lot at the corner of 118 Avenue and 34 Street.
According to police, the toddler appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.
The Edmonton Police Service told CTV News that the major collision unit had taken charge of the investigation.
No further details were available.
