Child pedestrian taken to hospital after parking lot collision in Beverly

A two-year-old child was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Edmonton parking lot.

Police say the collision involving the child pedestrian happened around 3:50 p.m., in a Beverly neighbourhood shopping centre parking lot at the corner of 118 Avenue and 34 Street.

According to police, the toddler appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service told CTV News that the major collision unit had taken charge of the investigation.

No further details were available.