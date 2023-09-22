Child porn charge laid against teacher at Spruce Grove school

Editor's note: Giauque was found not guilty on Sept. 21, 2023.

A teacher at a Spruce Grove school has been arrested and charged with possessing child porn after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Christopher Giauque, 31, is a teacher at Spruce Grove Composite High School. Police say the investigation against him is still open and additional charges are pending.

Several computers and other electronic devices were seized from Giauque’s Edmonton home, and will be the subject of a forensic investigation.

Giauque has been released from custody under a number of conditions, including not being in the company of anyone under the age of 16 without adult supervision.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on Nov. 6.

A spokesperson from the Parkland School Division responded to a request for comment from CTV News Edmonton with the following written statement:

"We are aware of allegations and criminal charges being laid by the RCMP involving a Spruce Grove Composite High School staff member, and as an organization we take them very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. As this involves an ongoing RCMP investigation which is now before the courts, we are not at liberty to discuss the matter."

"We won't be commenting or conducting any further interviews at this time to respect the legal process and ongoing RCMP investigation."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call their local police.