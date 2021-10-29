Child porn charges laid against London, Ont. man

A 27-year-old London man has been charged after police searched a Colborne Street residence and seized a cell phone and USB drive.

Police say information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children prompted a local investigation into alleged possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, police executed a warrant at the Colborne Street home, seized items and arrested the 27-year-old.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on Jan. 24, 2022.