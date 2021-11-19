Child porn charges laid against London, Ont. man
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
A 36-year-old London man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.
The London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in October into suspected possession of child pornography.
On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Wonderland Road South, and police say a number of various electronic devices were seized.
As a result of the investigation, a London man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.
The accused was released from custody and has another court appearance on Feb. 14, 2022.
-
