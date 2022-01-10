iHeartRadio

Child porn charges laid against Woodstock, Ont. man

Woodstock, Ont. police have laid a handful of child pornography charges against a 34-year-old man.

Following an investigation, the Woodstock man was charged on Friday with:

  • three counts of distributing child pornography
  • possession of child pornography
  • accessing child pornography

The charges follow an investigation by Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A publication ban on details int he case is in effect as per a court order, according to police.

