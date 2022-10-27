Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
Officers used a search warrant to enter a home in Woodstock on Wednesday and arrested a 34-year-old on distribute child pornography, possession of child pornography and access any child pornography.
The investigation included members of the Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau and Community Response Unit.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and released with a future court date.
Police are reminding members of the public they can report suspicious internet activity relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service, or online at www.cybertip.ca.
