Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.


(CTV News file photo)

A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.

The suspect is charged with possess child pornography, access child pornography, fail to comply with undertaking and fail to comply with judicial release order.

The accused has already had a court appearance and remains in custody.

