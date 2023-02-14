Child pornography charges laid against 13-year-old

A 13-year-old child is facing child pornography charges following an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit content in Grey Bruce.

Provincial police say the child was arrested last week for the recording and sharing of graphic sexual images of a youth.

The identity of the accused is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police stress that it is a Criminal Code offence to show or depict anyone under the age of 18 engaged in an explicit sexual activity or to display the sexual organs of anyone under the age of 18, regardless of whether consent is given.

Police urge parents to be aware of their children's online activities, noting officers "continue to investigate many calls for service every year involving the sharing of sexually explicit images between young persons."

The accused in this case was released from police custody with a court date scheduled in Owen Sound to answer to the charges.