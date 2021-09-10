Child pornography charges laid against Edmonton-area man

A Sherwood Park, Alta., man has been charged with making and distributing child pornography.

Carmine Draper was arrested after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about a Yahoo account distributing the material, and authorities executed a search warrant at a Sherwood Park home.

The 43-year-old was charged with possessing, making and transmission of child pornography, sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was released and scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on Sept. 15.