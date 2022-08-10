Child pornography charges laid against Halifax man

A 35-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say investigators searched a residence in the city after receiving information that someone had obtained and shared “pornographic material of children online.”

Investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Brandon Markell Heighton-Brown is set to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

accessing child pornography

possession of child pornography

distribution of child pornography

Police are asking anyone with information on child pornography to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or Cybertip, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children.