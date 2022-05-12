Child pornography charges laid against male youth: Woodstock police
Woodstock police said Thursday that a male youth from Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple child pornography charges following a police investigation.
Police say that following the execution of a search warrant this week, the Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau, with help from the Community Response Unit, arrested a charged the youth with the following offences:
- Sexual interference
- Sexual assault
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Distribute child pornography
- Possession of child pornography
- Access any child pornography
- Manufacture child pornography
The accused — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was released from custody with a future court date.
Police add that members of the public can report suspicious activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service or online.
Anyone with information about this particular investigation can contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
