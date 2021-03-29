Child pornography charges laid against Winnipeg man

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have charged a 26-year-old man with 22 offences related to child pornography and luring.

According to police, investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation department started to investigate child sexual abuse images related to an IP address in Winnipeg in October 2020.

Officers allege between May and June of 2020, images were uploaded using Instagram and the Kik messenger app. The National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa was notified about the situation.

Police said they determined that the IP address was linked to a single-family home in east Winnipeg.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and analyzed the electronic devices, which led them to lay the charges.

Adam Lewis Berk-Charbonneau is facing 22 charges related to possession, distribution and making child pornography, as well as luring by means of telecommunications.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police encourage parents to continue to talk to their kids about Internet safety.